Black Friday, small business Saturday, the holiday season in general would normally have Marci Thurlow, owner of A Gift of Hope, very busy.
“These are big times, very busy times in past years for us,” Thurlow said.
But this year could be different.
With the COVID-19 pandemic reaching record heights, shopping looks different.
“We know it won’t be the business we’ve had in the past.”
Small business owners are thinking outside of the box to make sure their customers are both safe and comfortable. At A Gift of Hope, they’ve implemented a curbside pickup system.
Thurlow has pulled out all the stops to make sure her boutique is safe inside as well.
“Asking them to please wear a mask, we sell masks even. We have plexiglass on our check out, we use sanitizer, we’ve got room to move, you can keep social distanced.”
Because she needs these sales, especially after the past few months.
“It’s been a rough spring, much slower summer, we’re not getting traffic.”
Her store is called A Gift of Hope, and this motto is what’s keeping her hopeful.
“It’s in God’s hands.”
Thurlow’s boutique is a non-profit supporting destitute mothers in Haiti.
