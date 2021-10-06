Students and staff are safe after a fire was reported at a middle school in Mt. Pleasant.
On Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to reports of smoke at the middle school, located at 440 S. Bradley Street.
Police and fire personnel detected a small fire in a second-story restroom and extinguished the flames. The south section of the second-story hallway and restroom sustained light to moderate smoke damage, according to the Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department.
All staff and students were safely evacuated and dismissed for the day so clean-up can be completed. No injuries were reported from students, faculty, staff or first responders. The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
