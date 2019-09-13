Everyone got out uninjured after a plane crash landed in northern Michigan Friday afternoon.
Around 4:20 p.m. a small plane crash was reported at the Charlevoix Municipal Airport, according to Michigan State Police Troopers.
The plane was carrying nine people from Beaver Island to Charlevoix.
A preliminary investigation found there was a problem with the landing gear when the plane touched down, troopers said.
No one was injured in the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the exact cause of the crash.
As of 9:30 p.m. Friday the airport was still closed as they work to get the airplane off the runway.
