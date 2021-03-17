A Fenton bar is happy to be serving up green beer after the pandemic stopped the celebration in 2020.
“It’s St. Patty’s Day and last year at this time we were closed,” said Lindsy Grover, manager at the Fenton Pub.
In years past, St. Patty's Day at the Fenton Pub would be packed with people.
“We thought the crowd was going to be a little bit bigger, it’s been pretty slow so far,” Grover said.
Something that Grover didn't expect. The pub opened its doors early Wednesday at 11 a.m. anticipating a much bigger crowd.
“I feel like some people are still nervous to get out,” Grover said.
She's hoping as the day goes on, their luck will change.
As for the people who have already stopped by, it's a sense of normalcy that they didn't get to experience here last year. Enjoying a cold green beer at the Fenton Pub on St Patty's Day.
“I think everyone’s just glad to be out, glad to be out and somewhat back to normal,” she said.
But of course, there will be some safety precautions in place.
“Masks and we are doing the capacity so 50 percent capacity,” Grover said. “We do wipe down all the tables with our sanitizer solution.”
Despite the smaller crowd than they're used to, it's a welcome change from not being able to open at all last year.
“Just come out and drink come to the Fenton Pub and drink,” Grover said.
