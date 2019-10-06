High Life Farms in Chesaning said there was minimal product lost after firefighters were called out on Oct. 6.
The Chesaning-Brady Fire Department was called to 624 Brady Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials with the farm said that while smoke was detected in the greenhouse area, there was no actual fire.
High Life officials went on to say that there was no interruptions to production, and the cause of the smoke is still being investigated.
They credit their state-of-the-art equipment and team for keeping the operation up and running.
