The Saginaw City Council adopted an ordinance at its Aug. 24 meeting that prohibits smoking in all city parks.
The ordinance goes into effect on Sept. 3.
The ordinance states “no person shall be allowed to engage in smoking in any city park, including, but not limited to, any playground, tennis court, community center or outdoor athletic complex owned or controlled by the city.”
The ordinance prohibits the use of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, hookahs, pipes, marijuana, or any other product that is lit or burning.
"Smoke-free outdoor recreation areas, bike paths, and outdoor assembly areas encourage healthy behavior, reduce unwanted exposure to secondhand smoke, a known carcinogen, and reduce fire hazards," the city said.
Signage will be posted in all city parks notifying residents of the ban.
Violations may result in a municipal civil infraction and a $50 fine.
