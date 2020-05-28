The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is helping families who need to stay home during the pandemic by offering benefit redemption on the Amazon and Walmart websites.
"Before and since the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve worked hard to make it easier for Michiganders to use food aid,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Now that families can order groceries online using their EBT cards, it’ll be easier for them to put food on the table. This is especially important for the people who most need to stay home – those who are COVID positive, who are recent close contacts of persons who are positive, or who are vulnerable to COVID due to age or underlying medical conditions.”
Online shopping at Amazon started Thursday afternoon and will start Friday for Walmart.
Delivery fees can't be paid with benefits but Walmart is offering free curbside pickup and Amazon is offering free delivery on orders over $35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.