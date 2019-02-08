On the surface it looks like a classic tale of David versus Goliath.
The social media giant Snapchat is taking a Mid-Michigan start-up to court.
It involves a lawsuit over trademark. Snapchat claims the Saginaw-based company’s name and likeness is too similar to its emoji avatar app, Bitmoji.
Despite receiving a notice of opposition, the Saginaw based tech start-up Badego says they are willing to face Snapchat in court to fight for their old name back – Badmoji.
Badmoji is an app intended for adult users and features adult themed content and messages to be shared online with friends.
However, Snapchat argues the name is too similar to Bitmoji.
The tech giant filed a motion to delay Badego’s application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Andrew Lay, Badego’s CEO, said they tried working with Snapchat after receiving the delay. Instead, they launched under the name Badego as a temporary rebrand.
Lay said he intended to file for application again under the name Badmoji. At which point he received a notice of opposition from Snapchat’s lawyers.
It’s a battle he said he will have to take on himself.
“If we launched under our intended name, we could give them additional leverage to get an injunction against us until the dispute is over within the trademark court. Which can take a year and a half and go up into the six figures of legal fees if you have a firm representing you,” Lay said.
As a result, Lay has until Feb. 20 to respond to the notice of opposition. At which point he will be representing the company alone.
