At the Bavarian Inn Lodge Frankenmuth filmgoers were treated to a special sneak peek of the film A Christmas Movie, Christmas.
A holiday flick that was made right here in their own backyard.
“A majority of the filming took place at River Shops, which is our German-themed shopping village,” explained Jessica Haynes, Director of Marketing & Events for Frankenmuth River Place Shops.
Haynes said shooting took place back in March and continued for several weeks.
But because of the weather, they had to make a few adjustments on set.
“When they were doing some of the filming we had some warm weather. And so we had to get a little creative with some snow-making machines, etc.,” said Bavarian Inn Lodge Vice President Michael Zehnder.
Zehnder said the movie’s producers approached them with the idea back in January.
And because of all the hard work put into production, the producers offered to show the film to Frankenmuth viewers a week early.
More than 500 tickets were sold in the Frankenmuth area, some to people who were extras in the movie.
“We pulled out all the stops to get a bunch of people into this movie. They needed hundreds of extras for a lot of the scenes in A Christmas Movie, Christmas. So, you will definitely see some familiar faces, and of course, the familiar sites of Frankenmuth in and around the movie,” said Haynes.
