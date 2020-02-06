Need a laugh?
Fact checking website Snopes has confirmed the dolphin population in Lake Michigan is not on the rise… because, well, there isn’t one.
In September, the Snickersee website posted an article about the population increase of the Freshwater Bottlenose Dolphin in Lake Michigan.
The article said the species was listed as endangered in the 1960s due to over fishing.
According to Snopes, the article originated with a website that “describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature."
This isn’t the first time satirical posts have been made about whales, sharks, and other oceanic creatures living in the Great Lakes. In fact, Snopes cleared up misconceptions after a picture of a shark allegedly caught off the coast of Muskegon made the rounds online. Click here to read that.
To add to the confusion to those not living in the Great Lakes state, there are entire Facebook groups dedicated to the satirical idea that whales, among other animals, are living and flourishing in the Great Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.