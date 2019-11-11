A winter storm has left about 3.4 inches of snow on the ground at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport but that was enough to cancel nearly 900 flights and cause flights to be delayed an average of almost an hour and a half. Across town, at Midway International Airport, another 97 flights have been canceled.
Icy conditions also caused a plane to slide off a runway at O'Hare as it came in to land Monday morning. None of the 38 passengers or three crew members on the flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, was injured.
The snow all but stopped by mid-afternoon. Now the National Weather Service expects temperatures that were already unseasonably low to plummet. The forecast high of 21 degrees (-6 Celsius) at the airport on Tuesday would be a full seven degrees lower than the previous record set for Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.