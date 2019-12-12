Seems like the big question lately has been where's the snow?
Looking ahead to next week, we stand the chance for a storm system to impact Mid-Michigan.
HOWEVER, still being 5 day out, we expect some chances to the forecast over the next few days. When forecasting for winter storms, 5-6 days out from the event is when the forecast begins to become more consistent with confidence slowly increasing.
Here's a look at our user friendly winter storm forecasting guide!
Here's the latest information we have in the weather center.
Our two main long range models are still in disagreement.
Here's a look at the European Model (EURO) for Monday at 10PM.
This model looks to take the storm and potential snow south of Mid-Michigan.
However, the American (GFS) model takes the track of the storm farther north into Mid-Michigan. Here's a look at the same time frame; Monday at 10 PM.
Other ensemble long range forecast models have been split on this storm moving throughout Mid-Michigan or taking a more southerly track.
As always, this is an EARLY outlook.
BE SURE to check into the forecast over the next several days for updates!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
