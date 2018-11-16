The snow created a mess for some drivers on their morning commute on Friday as they trekked through several inches of wet and heavy slush.
“It was not good. I came from Caro and I saw three accidents,” said Karen Barrons, driver.
Much of Mid-Michigan saw a few inches of snow over the past day.
“I do like the snow, but I’d rather be in to enjoy it than be out in it,” Barrons said.
Other drivers had mixed feelings about the pre-Thanksgiving snow event.
“It’s Michigan. It’s never too early for it,” one driver said.
“I thought it was pretty rough, but I got a good truck and I didn’t have any problems,” another driver said.
“I’m not ready. I was born to live in Florida and I’m stuck in Michigan,” another driver said.
The Saginaw County Road Commission talked about their efforts to keep the roads clear.
“Our efforts today were our primaries and our secondary roads. And actually a couple of the foremen have called in and said they’ve already started subs. So it’s a good day for us,” said Dennis Borchard, with the road commission.
Borchard said temperatures held in the 30s overnight, making the roads easier to clear.
“The salt and the liquid that we put down really work effectively at that temperature. So long as we can get out before traffic hits it, good things happen,” Borchard said.
Borchard was quick to point out he is not letting his guard down.
“We’re going to keep an eye on this thing,” Borchard said.
That’s because many people like Barrons will be hitting the roads to start their weekend. She wants to get where she’s going safely.
“I think it will be better going back. You know, we were in that advisory until 10 o’clock so I’m hoping for better roads,” Barrons said.
The roads weren't any better in Genesee County.
Steven Low drove from Grand Blanc to downtown Flint to run errands. He said he left early because you never know what the conditions will be after a snowfall.
"You're always concerned, especially when it comes to the first couple of snows. You know, the inexperienced drivers are probably going to cause some problems. It's pretty, but it makes you nervous," Low said.
Low was not alone in his nervousness. Kelly Bidelman said she had white knuckles all the way to work.
"They were wet and a little slippery under the underpasses and the bridges and ramps," Bidelman said.
The Genesee County 911 Dispatch said they saw more than 20 accidents in the morning drive alone.
The Genesee County Road Commission said they had all their workers out making sure the roads were treated in a timely manner.
Low said he is relieved the roads weren't as bad as he thought they were going to be. He is also glad he just purchased a vehicle that is a little more winter friendly.
"I just bought a new car with four-wheel drive and I'm very thankful for that," Low said.
