Kids in Bay City made the most of their first snow day by going out and playing in the snow.
Despite several school districts being closed, Mid-Michigan has experienced a fairly mild winter without a lot of snow.
TV5 took a look at the drastic difference between this year’s winter compared to last years.
TV5 spoke with Dr. Bigelow, superintendent of Bay City Schools, to compare the number of snow days left to how many they used last year.
“Last year was a record-breaking year for us, we went well over our allotted six snow day,” Bigelow said.
Today, Feb. 10 was the first snow day for Bay City’s students. Last year they had a total of 14.
Saginaw Public Schools have yet to receive a snow day and last year they had 11.
Midland Public Schools have used one snow day this year and last year they had 12.
Grand Blanc Community Schools have used one snow day this year compared to the 10 they used last year.
“We hope this is our only snow day this year. However we really don’t know it depends on temperature, how much snow we get, icy conditions, and all those conditions coming together,” Bigelow said.
Bigelow said safety is always the number one priority. He said the slick road conditions are what made them cancel school today.
Instead of going to class, students in Bay City packed into Veterans Memorial Park.
“We got our driveways cleared, sidewalks cleared, and now we are out here sledding for a couple of hours,” said Brent Pinter.
Although it seems like snow days are scarce this year, TV5’s First Warn 5 team would like to remind you that we still have plenty of winter left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.