Although winter has been mild in Michigan this season, schools are running out of snow days.
Reese Public Schools and many others in Mid-Michigan have canceled classes at least three times this winter due to bad weather conditions and icy roads.
Many school districts, including Reese Public Schools, are running out of allotted snow days for the school year, leaving them to wonder what will happen if we see more snow this winter season.
“It’s been an unusual winter to say the least,” Reese Public Schools Superintendent Keith Wetters said. “We haven’t had to get up and check the roads like all districts do. We haven’t had to have sleepless nights worrying about the snow and the ice coming in. So, it’s been a nice winter so far.”
Being half way through snow days allotted by the state, Wetters said he’s prepared to petition the state for more days, which is something the district has done in the past.
“That would be the first step. We have a day added to our calendar at the end of the year. We end on June 6th I believe it’s a Thursday, so we do have June 7th to go if necessary,” Wetters said.
Wetters believes a winter storm will come soon and says student safety is his top priority.
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that our mild winter is going to continue, but if we have to use additional days we’ll use additional days and we’ll go at the end of the schoolyear,” Wetters said.
