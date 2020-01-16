Hate the snow? This might change your mind.
Busch Beer is offering money off, for every inch of snow we get here in Michigan.
This is how it works.
For every inch of snowfall received in Grand Rapids from Jan. 1 through March 20, you can get a $1 rebate on your total purchase price of one or more packages of Busch (assorted types) up to $30. The money will be in the form of an Anheuser-Busch prepaid Mastercard or Anheuser-Busch prepaid virtual Mastercard.
As of Jan. 15, Michigan totals were clocking in at 1.8”. Click here to see the totals.
Michigan isn’t the only state in on the deal. Busch Beer is rolling out similar deals in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
