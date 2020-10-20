Are you ready for winter?
The National Weather Service in Marquette is predicting a chance of 2-4 inches of snow for parts of the western half of the Upper Peninsula.
The precipitation is scheduled to start late this afternoon through this evening and could create hazardous driving conditions with slush-covered roads.
