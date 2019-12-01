Snow, ice cause problems for drivers heading home from Thanksgiving weekend

With Thanksgiving behind us and travelers like Justin Bond are hitting the roads and making their long treks back home.
“Going back to Port Huron right now to get back home and go back to work on Monday,” Bond said.
Drivers across Michigan face a major speed bump in the form of inclement weather.
“It was like driving through the grass, it was inches of snow, they’ve been plowing but it was coming down so quickly,” said Hannah Russey.
“There was spots where you maybe get up to 30 because it’s just a two-lane road and it was all compacted ice and chunky, like driving down a dirt road,” said Geoffrey Horner.
Most drivers TV5 spoke with were headed south from Traverse City and they said roads started to get better once they hit Mid-Michigan.
“It was a lot better, there’s snowplows that are still out though,” Bond said. “Now that we’re in this area in the middle of the state, it’s a lot better. It’s finally getting back up to the speed limit.”
“We’ve seen lots of plow drivers and they’ve been doing a great job so we appreciate them,” Russey said.
Traveling through winter weather is a change of pace for Georgia native Rick Goff.
“We don’t see a lot of this stuff down there in Georgia,” Goff said.
He spent Thanksgiving in Traverse City and said there’s been minimal issues navigating the roads.
“Down here it’s been fine, hopefully, it’s not too bad,” Goff said.
Drivers hope good road conditions continue for the rest of their trip.
“It seems like they’re doing a good job on the roads, it just stopped, and the roads are not too bad,” Bond said.
