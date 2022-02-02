It has been an uphill battle for the snowplows and salt trucks as several crashes were reported in mid-Michigan on Wednesday.
The phones have been ringing all day at Mike's Wrecker in Saginaw. Its president, Bill Giorgis, said his tow company is getting a steady volume of calls, but not as much as some other winter weather events.
"A lot of people stayed home and with the preemptive school closings last night, that took a tremendous amount of traffic off the roads," Giorgis said.
However, the snowy weather is still causing problems. At the intersection of Gallagher and River Street in Saginaw, a truck hit the curb and lost a tire. Earlier Wednesday morning in Buena Vista, a car ended up at the bottom of a steep ditch and had to be lifted out. Giorgis said this appears to be the pattern.
"A few tows, but a lot of people are stuck. We've got a lot of heavy trucks stuck," Giorgis said.
Kreager Towing has seen its share of action as well.
"Today, we've been mostly seeing slide offs, accidents, basic recoveries, people stuck in ditches. It's standard fare for this type of weather," said Robert Kreager, general manager.
He said his crews will be working into the night.
"They'll probably go out until probably 10, 11 o'clock tonight when the last people make it home. Then it will be just the occasional rural slide off into the ditch," Kreager said.
The same goes for Giorgis, who said he is not sure when he's going home. In the meantime, he wants motorists to be on the lookout for those working out in the snow.
"If you see the amber flashing or green flashing lights, be sure to slow down, move over, and give way to make it safer for the tow operators and people that are working out plowing and shoveling snow today," Giorgis said.
