Snow fell across mid-Michigan on Tuesday. While many try to avoid the white stuff, snow removal companies are hoping for more of it.
“It feels awesome. You know, we’ve had a really slow winter,” said Parker Morley, general manager at Bell Landscaping.
Tuesday’s snowfall has business picking up for Morley. He said his crews head out to plow lots when the tri-cities receive two or more inches of snow in what’s called a push. Even though it’s late January, those pushes have been few and far between.
“We typically would have 18 pushes we would say, you know, a season. Right now, this is like the third one,” Morley said.
Morley said with this type of storm, they clean up the lots throughout the day.
“We like to come back out at night and finish the job,” Morley said.
Snow is part of mid-Michigan’s winter. When a fresh coat arrives, it’s a win-win for plowing businesses and the community that supports them.
“This really helps out the company and keeping our employees going and keeping the public safe at the same time,” Morley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.