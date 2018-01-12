The change in our weather from Thursday to Friday was about as dramatic as it gets. From warm and rainy conditions, right back to ice and snow. IT's all setting us up for one cold weekend!
Overnight
Temperatures tonight are running more than 40 degrees colder than on Thursday night here in Mid-Michigan, trading in the Spring-like 50s for teens and even single-digits! That rapid decline of course brought us a brand new blanket of snow, on top of a thin layer of ice, and these slippery conditions won't be leaving anytime soon.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight behind the departing storm system. Snow showers will take a break for most of the night despite a persistent northerly wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will settle into the single-digits by morning, but those winds will have it feeling more like -5 to -10 at times. At these temperatures, road treatments will be made less effective, so continue to take it slow if you have to travel.
Saturday
Winds will ease back to 5-10 mph out of the north-northwest on Saturday, taking just a little bit of the bite out of the cold. That really isn't saying a whole lot though, since highs will be limited to the middle and upper teens.
Approaching high pressure will start to chew away at some of our cloud cover, leading to a pertly to mostly cloudy sky and some occasional sun. A stray snow shower will be possible, but chances are minimal. Clearing will continue into Saturday night, with lows diving into the single-digits once again.
Sunday & Beyond
Our wintry return begins to even out for the second half of the weekend. With high pressure settling over the Great Lakes, partly to mostly sunny skies will take over on Sunday and temperatures will moderate slightly with little in the way of wind. Highs will climb to around 20 degrees.
Snow returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, mostly in the form of scattered snow showers. Light accumulations of 1"-2" will be possible, and we will continue to monitor trends on this system throughout the weekend.
