With the snowfall beginning to move out, many of us will still need to shovel our way out.
While shoveling can already be a tiring process, when you combine that with the bitter cold we’re about to get it can put your health at serious risk.
Shoveling snow outside in the freezing cold isn’t always fun but it’s something that needs to be done during a Michigan winter.
But this week it could pose serious danger.
“Today we’ve been seeing a lot of people coming in with some cold related injury out shoveling snow,” said Dr. Risty Kalivis, an emergency medicine staff physician at Covenant.
Dr. Kalivis said these freezing temperatures could be a huge risk to your health.
“With this extreme cold weather, in the face of this snow storm, hypothermia is a major concern,” Kalivis said.
And so is frostbite.
Both very possible as we prepare for Michigan to plunge deep into negative temperatures over the next several days.
Kalivis said if you go outside to shovel snow or for any reason at all, make sure you are dressed for it.
“Have good protective clothing on to protect you from the wind and cold as well as clothing that’s well ventilated so you don’t build up sweat inside your clothing and get cold from that,” Kalivis said.
That wind and cold will be a bitter mixture that could push temperatures to between negative 30 to negative degrees.
“Make sure you wear adaequate hat and gloves and of course boots or shoes,” Kalivis said.
Many people experience a cold, prickling feeling at first, numbness, discolored, hard or waxy looking skin and blistering on the area once warmed back up.
If you experience any of these issues while out in the elements take it seriously and call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.