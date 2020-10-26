It’s not even November, and the Upper Peninsula is seeing enough snow to break some records.
The US National Weather Service Marquette reports that two snowfall records were set in that area on Sunday, Oct. 25.
The local weather service post recorded 8.3 inches of snow which breaks the old record of 3.1 inches set in 1976.
Weather officials also said the recent snowfall established a new monthly snowfall record for the month of October at their office. Total snowfall recorded for the month stands at 19.2 inches! This breaks the old record of 18.6 inches set in 1979.
Weather records for the National Weather Service office located in Negaunee Township date back to 1961.
