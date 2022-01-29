Impressive displays of anything you can think of, built out of ice, at Zehnder’s Snowfest Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving competition.
“I love it. It breaks me, the next day I feel it, but it’s fantastic. Something to do in the wintertime, you know? Keeps us busy and I love it,” said Dave Kurth, a Lake Orion sculptor.
Kurth has been coming to Snowfest for 23 years.
“We love it. The atmosphere, they treat us really well, Zehnder’s are great. Just, you know, great times, great times,” Kurth said.
He and his partner are making a multi-block knight in armor during Saturday’s five-hour challenge.
The competition is fierce.
“it’s tough. This is a tough one man. For real. Any competition,” said Jeff Prather, a Detroit sculptor.
Prather has been sculpting for more than 20 years, most of that professionally.
“Just the technicality of doing something with wings and stuff like that, it, it, get more points in the competition,” Prather said.
Prather and his partner are making a centaur with wings.
“I love doing this stuff, I just love it. The sculpting,” Prather said.
These ice sculptures weren’t the only things on display of course. There were also massive attractions, like the snow sculptures that were finished early Saturday. Contestants also made single block sculptures Friday in the individual challenge.
