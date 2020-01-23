Snow sculptors have been hard at work this week at Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth creating works of art.
“You see it before you,” said Charlie Schreier. “It doesn’t look like it’s got much lift on it, but we’ll see how it goes. Does the pig have a name? Not yet. We were thinking Wilbur.”
Schreier, who is visiting Frankenmuth from Cleveland, is talking about his snow sculpture at this year’s Zehnder's Snowfest. It’s a flying pig made of snow and is a part of the snow sculpting competition.
“For Frankenmuth, I try to think of something that resonates with grandparents and kids,” said Schreier. “From there, it’s just how do you fit it into a cube?”
Other cubes of snow have been transformed into concepts like yetis, eagles and Star Wars characters.
A special rule about the snow carving competition is that no power tools are allowed. The must use more primitive options like hand tools.
“We start by using the biggest ones to move the biggest pieces,” said Spencer Scharf, another snow sculptor. “And as the tools get smaller, the pieces that fall off get smaller.”
Sculptor Ian Washington has been carving for 25 years. This year, his creation is an eagle in a ring.
“We have to be careful,” said Washington. “It’s like building a large building. So there’s columns. You’ve got to really watch your supports.”
RELATED: Families, friends work together as Snowfest sculptures come together
RELATED: Frankenmuth shops prepare for Snowfest's business boom
RELATED: Zehnder's Snowfest is underway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.