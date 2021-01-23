In Frankenmuth, anticipation is building as crews set up snow blocks and tents for this year’s Zehnder’s Snowfest.
There was a point in the planning process if Vice President of Marketing and Sales John Shelton wondered if having the event was even logical.
“Can we do this? Should we do this? Then, how do we do this?” Shelton said.
After influence from nearby businesses, Zehnder’s knew the tradition had to continue even in a pandemic.
“We’re trying to give a sense of normalcy for ourselves, for the community in the sense of this is something we’ve been doing this for 30 years,” Shelton said. “We just felt it was important during this time to try and continue that tradition.”
Shelton is comparing this year’s Snowfest to the event’s inaugural year 30 years ago, saying it will be limited with a major focus on the art.
“From an event standpoint, it’s almost as if we’re doing the same thing that we’ll have more ice carvings and a few more snow blocks, but there was no warming tent 30 years ago,” he said.
To follow COVID safety guidelines, this year there will be no warming tent, fireworks display or entertainment acts.
And to follow the latest epidemic order, food is take-out only.
“Simply that we could not have anything that had a set schedule, that included or encouraged large [number of] people to gather at one time,” Shelton said.
But Shelton says, that alone shouldn’t deter anyone from seeing these snow blocks turn into majestic snow art.
“This is better than nothing,” he said. “We’re getting through, I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Before, it was a train coming right at me, so at least there’s hope.”
