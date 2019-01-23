The freezing temperatures can make many in Michigan not want to go outside, but the sculptors at Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth are welcoming the cold.
“Everyone’s pieces are coming along, and I think … once it freezes there’s going to be a lot of cool stuff to see,” said Spencer Scharf, sculptor.
The cold temperatures are making his sculpture perfect for this year’s snow carving competition at Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth.
Favorable conditions that were not there last year.
“We were looking back on pictures. We had not even cut into the snow last year because it was so soft,” Scharf said.
There were unusually warm temperatures throughout the weeklong event in 2018.
Scharf said it forced them to approach their jobs differently.
“We had to work almost only at night, just for the cold. And certain things had to have more supports than they normally would,” Scharf said.
Like Scharf, his competitor – Scott Triplett – said the warm weather limited their ability to craft their works of art.
“You’d work on one end of it and by the time you got to the other side it was washed out. So we kept going back and forth and trying to get it just right at the end,” Triplett said.
This year it’s game on, thanks to the weather.
“The weather for us sculpting is going to be fantastic. And the work you’re gonna see this year is just gonna blow you away,” Triplett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.