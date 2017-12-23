We remained dry today across Mid-Michigan, but snow will be returning to the forecast tomorrow. That will be important for many folks since traveling may end up being an issue later in the day.
Overnight
Temperatures won't be nearly as chilly tonight as they will be into early next week, but it will still feel cool. Lows will dip into the mid teens which is just a few degrees below average for this time of year. We won't be worried about any snow overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.
Christmas Eve
It will be a different story for travel tomorrow. We'll see scattered snow showers across the state for a good portion of the day. Accumulations will be light, if any at all around Mid-Michigan. However, if you're headed south of I-69, you may run into a couple of inches. Regardless, the snow will manage to snarl traffic with reduced visibility and slick roads even around here. Unfortunately, this will mean that a white Christmas is unlikely for most of us. To keep an eye on the snow, check our our Interactive Radar. Highs tomorrow will top out in the low to mid 20s with winds out of the southwest at 5 mph.
Christmas Day
A few snowflakes will manage to linger on Christmas Day, but that shouldn't be an issue for folks needing to travel. Outside of that, expect mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 20s.
After Christmas
The most noticeable thing to take note of after Christmas will be the chilly temperatures. In fact, highs will only be in the teens on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with temperatures starting out in the single digits on all of those days as well. Traveling shouldn't be a problem with only a few flurries here or there.
