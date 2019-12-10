The countdown continues until Christmas, and most of us here in the Great Lakes Bay region would love fresh snow on Christmas day.
It's still undetermined if we will get snow on Christmas this year, but when was the snowiest December 25th that we have on record?
Saginaw
1915 was the snowiest Christmas day with 5.1" of fresh snow.
Average snow for the month of December is 9.0".
Flint
The snowiest Christmas day in Flint was the year 2002 with 5.2" of fresh snow.
Average snow for the month of December in Flint is 11.8".
Now does this mean we will or will not have snow on Christmas day?
Stay with us here at WNEM TV5 for that answer.
