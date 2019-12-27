“It put a damper certainly, on our Christmas day,” said Jack Morisette.
While Jack Morisette was at Christmas morning service, police say a grinch came to the front yard of his Monitor Township home and stole his trailer and snowmobile.
“It’s a black Polaris Indy 500,” Morisette said. “The trailer was a little bit unique because it was gray colored. Most trailers are either black and a few white ones out there, but this was gray. So, a little bit different as far as the color and look on the trailer.”
Morisette said he left his residence on Christmas for church at 11 a.m. and returned at 1 p.m. He was greeted with an empty space and a padlock cut in half.
“Something that you just deal with it,” Morisette said. “There was no one hurt. No one you know was physically damaged or anything like that. It’s just material goods.”
Morisette said his friends and family have shared pictures of the stolen trailer on social media. He’s holding out hope his trailer is found.
“It’d be a surprise, but it would be a nice Christmas present back to us that it was returned," Morisette said.
Morisette knows the odds of getting his snowmobile back are long, but he does have a message for the people who did this.
“Merry Christmas,” Morisette said.
