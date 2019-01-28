Police and medical responders were sent to an injury accident involving a snowmobile.
Lt. Miguel Gomez with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said it happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28 at Naval Reserve Drive and Wickes Park Drive in Saginaw.
A Birch Run man riding a snowmobile was on the river when he tried to leave on the east bank.
Gomez said the snowmobiler did not see the concrete wall and struck it.
The Birch Run man was thrown from his snowmobile and sustained injuries to his nose and mouth.
His injuries are non-life threatening, police said.
TV5 is heading to the scene to learn more about the accident.
