A snowmobiler had to be rescued after their sled went through the ice on a Mid-Michigan lake.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office reports that 911 got a call about someone through the ice on Lake Saint Helen at around 8 a.m.
The Richfield Township Department of Public Safety responded and was able to get the person out of the water, onto the ice, and back to safety.
The department warns that both Houghton Lake and Lake Saint Helen have areas of open water, and pressure cracks have also started to develop.
