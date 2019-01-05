The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful if they are thinking about venturing out onto the ice after another snowmobiler fell through a Mid-Michigan lake.
The sheriff’s office said the snowmobiler fell through the ice on Houghton Lake on Friday, Jan. 5.
A passerby was able to help the victim out of the water. However, the snowmobile remains at the bottom of the lake.
On that same day, another snowmobiler in Alpena County fell through the thin ice on Long Lake.
First responders made multiple attempts to rescue the Bay County woman, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
