Three snowmobilers were rescued after their sleds fell through the ice.
It happened on Jan. 26 at Clyde Lake in Alger County.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the snowmobilers’ sleds dropped through ice that was only about an inch thick, into water 3-to-4 feet deep.
One of the snowmobilers was able to climb a ridge and get enough cell signal to call for help.
“We found them huddling around a fire, soaking wet,” said Conservation officer Mark Zitnik.
Emergency personnel treated the men, and officers got them back to their vehicle.
Their sleds were pulled from the lake the next day.
