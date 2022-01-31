The approaching storm could mean a lot of heavy lifting for residents without snow blowers, but it will be a blessing for businesses whose plows have been quiet this winter.
"Oh, it's great news for the snow guys. We pray for snow," said Jamie Belle, owner of Belle Boy Snow Plowing Service.
Belle said bring on the expected snowfall.
"We haven't accumulated a lot of snow within these last couple of years. So, it's a bit of a strain on the snow plowing business because of the inability and lack of snow," Belle said.
He said his business is ready to go, with all hands-on deck.
"It's pretty much all set in place as far as locations, contracts, and different things like that. You always get a few stragglers here and there that call, especially when you get a lot of snow," Belle said.
The unpredictability of Michigan’s weather forces him to always be ready.
"When we're supposed to get a lot of snow, good chances are we might not get a lot of snow. And the days that we aren't supposed to get a lot of snow, you get a lot of snow, maybe. So, the best way you can do it is just to have your equipment ready and have as many hands on deck just in case that snow does come," Belle said.
Bell said when a lot of snow comes, he works outside of his contracts to help anyone who calls in needing a clearing.
"I can tell you now, I will probably be out that whole day, literally. I think anybody who is running a business like that will probably be busy 24 hours that day," Belle said.
