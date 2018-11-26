The storm is not only keeping road crews busy also companies that offer plowing and towing services.
“It’s been a pretty busy day we’ve been working on the truck and trying to get the equipment ready to clean up the mess,” said Derek Tackman.
Tackman, along with dozens of other Mid-Michigan plow companies, are up and running since before dawn, trying to clear out all the heavy, wet snow dumped on the area.
Tackman covers the tri-city area. He said the snow is one thing, but the wind made things a bit difficult.
“Pushing the vehicles all over the roads, the roads are terrible, other than that, it’s a normal winter storm,” Tackman said.
Tackman said another challenge with a storm like this is the repetition. With the constant snowfall, he often finds himself plowing the same lot more than once a day.
That’s also a challenge for driver Nicholas Avila as well as trying to maneuver around traffic.
“Vehicles, trying to get around them, people, just being safe,” Avila said.
Tackman said it’s also important that drivers respect the plows and share the roads.
“When we’re doing a parking lot or whatever, kinda get out of the way move your car, you know show us little courtesy as we try and show you all courtesy as well,” Tackman said.
Although the snow is expected to slow down this evening drivers say they will still be out plowing the roads and parking lots, so be sure to give them a little leeway.
