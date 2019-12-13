The owl that was rescued at MBS International Airport last year will soon have a new home.
The snowy owl was found at the airport by a wildlife rescue group in November of 2018. The owl had serious injuries.
The Wildlife Recovery Association, the group that found the owl, was able to nurse the owl back to health.
However, the owl never fully recovered from its injuries to be released back into the wild, according to Barb Rogers, with the association.
Instead, the owl will be placed at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids with another snowy owl.
“We feel that it is extremely important that they have one of their own to socialize with,” Rogers said.
