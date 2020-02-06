Hazard lights, crashes and cars in the ditch.
Though it's been a mild Michigan winter, Thursday night it hit back with a vengeance.
The driver's we talked with said trying to make their way through this weather isn’t easy.
"they're getting pretty bad, it added on like an extra 30 minutes onto my plan," one resident said.
"Hit a lot of traffic, a lot of cars in the ditch,” Brittney Revell said. “Oh gosh. Probably seen at least 5 to 8. Trucks, cars. We even saw an EMS truck off the side of the road, looked like it hit the median."
Revell was trying to make the trip from Detroit to Saginaw in the weather.
"It's supposed to be a two-hour drive, we're going on three,” she said. “We're just trying to get home."
It's not easy, the snow slickening the roads, quickly turning to sloppy slush and slapping against windshields, making it hard to see.
But another hazard to watch out for is the other drivers.
"There are people who aren't using their turn signals," one person told TV5.
"I have a four-wheel drive truck, but I drive sensibly,” Mark Bourassa said. “People are blasting by me and ending up in a ditch."
So take extra caution and lighten up on the gas.
