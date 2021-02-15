A frosty February, as snow keeps piling up with as much as eight inches expected overnight further south in the state.
“They’re horrible. I’ve seen about five cars in the ditch,” Grant Bicok said.
Dan Martin in Clio was heading to Monroe County.
“I’ve been on the road about 45 minutes already, stopped to get something to eat but I got another two-hour trek. Oh boy, not the best weather,” Martin said.
John Daly, Flint’s transportation director, said they have crews working around the clock in a deadlock.
“We’ll be out there until it’s over,” Daly said.
Flint is telling residents to not park their car on the city streets tonight.
“When the truck has to slow down and go around a parked car there’s a loss of momentum and you lose the efficiency of that plow,” Daly said. “So, you don’t get as nearly good of a plowing job and it takes longer.”
They've got 650 miles of city streets to cover going up against snow, ice, and wind.
“We work at it, there’s a temperature range where salt is affected,” Daly said. “We have temperature sensors in the truck and have the ability to vary the amount of salt being distributed so we get the most effective use out of the salt.”
Due to the snow, trash pickup will be delayed one day starting Feb. 16 in the City of Flint.
