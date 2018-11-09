Gov. Rick Snyder has given another pitch for civility in government and politics.
Snyder spoke Friday at the Detroit Economic Club, taking friendly questions about his two terms from the head of DTE Energy. The Republican says a lack of civility is the "greatest threat" to the country.
Snyder says the focus should be on solving problems, not insulting people. He says he's most proud of keeping young people in the state and Detroit's turnaround, which began with a bankruptcy filing that he authorized. He says "enough was enough" in Detroit, after years of mismanagement and poor services.
Snyder didn't mention the Flint water crisis while on stage. Later, he said there were failures at all levels of government.
He doesn't plan to pursue another elective office in Michigan.
