Records show then-Gov. Rick Snyder erased the felony drunken-driving conviction of a man who pleaded for a pardon so he could try to become the next president of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants.
Jim Jagger filed an application in October, got a hearing in December and won a pardon before Snyder left office. Oakland County prosecutor Jessica Cooper opposed it, saying it was "special treatment" for a "career drunk driver." The details are in records obtained by The Associated Press.
Jagger is a vice president at the Michigan CPA group. He had four drunken-driving convictions. He was charged with a felony after the last arrest in 2007 because of his repeat offenses.
Jagger says he's been sober since 2007. He and Snyder didn't respond to AP's requests for comment.
