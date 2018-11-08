Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says his legislative priorities before leaving office include pushing through fee increases to pay for environmental cleanup, water infrastructure and recycling needs.
The Republican governor met with GOP lawmakers Thursday, the beginning of the "lame-duck" period. It's a final chance for Republicans to enact bills before Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer takes office in January.
Snyder also wants to work on a supplemental budget bill. He did not mention minimum wage and paid sick time ballot initiatives the Legislature enacted two months ago, but business groups want the Republican-led Legislature to amend those laws despite objections from Democrats.
Snyder has proposed raising the landfill dumping fee and imposing a new state fee on water customers.
