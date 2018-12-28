Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a law making it harder for groups to put proposals on the statewide ballot and vetoed one that would have diluted the power of the incoming Democratic attorney general.
He also has signed a law requiring Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer's administration to better justify new regulations that are stricter than those mandated by the federal government.
The Republican's action on Friday came days before he leaves office and after a lame-duck dominated by GOP efforts to trim the power of newly elected Democratic state officeholders.
Republicans in Wisconsin enacted even more sweeping laws to curb newly elected Democrats.
One new Michigan law lets ballot drives count no more than 15 percent of their voter signatures from any one congressional district. A separate bid to strip the newly elected Democratic secretary of state's campaign-finance power stalled in the Legislature.
