Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a bill making it a crime to cyberbully and has vetoed one that would have amended the law to let parents surrender a newborn inside a special "safety device."
The Republican governor signed legislation Thursday to let Michigan businesses count out-of-state workers for the purposes of qualifying for state economic development incentives. He vetoed a bill he says would have increased the number of digital billboards.
The cyberbullying law makes it a misdemeanor to post a message or statement on the internet with the intent of threatening and committing violence against another person.
Snyder says the newborn law is important, but it'd be inappropriate to let parents deposit a baby into a device rather than hand it to a police, fire or hospital employee.
