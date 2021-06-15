Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s pretrial began Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Flint water crisis.
Snyder is facing two counts of willful neglect of duty by a public officer.
His attorney claimed the prosecution was withholding information.
“I don’t have a list of witnesses. I don’t have addresses. I don’t have any of the stuff I was supposed to get 21 days ago. We filed that motion for discovery, the request for discovery, Jan. 19,” the lawyer said. “So just the basic things of court rule we do not have, your honor.”
In all, 21 million documents. The prosecution said it has sent over 4 million documents so far. The prosecution went on to tell the court that in an earlier court proceeding, the defense had called for a stay that put a pause on all deadlines. The prosecution claims it’s not withholding anything and transferring the documents take time.
For his part, Judge William Crawford wants to see the legal proceedings move forward after Tuesday’s hearing provided little in the way of progress.
“I see no benefit to anybody in the world to this case sitting here. Not to the defendant, who I’m sure would like to have this matter resolved, to the people, to anybody with interest in this case, it needs to move,” Crawford said. “Just sitting here given the mountain of issues that I see before us still, we’re wasting valuable time.”
It is unclear when the parties will return to the courtroom.
The Flint water crisis was brought to light during Snyder’s last term as governor. If convicted, the misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
