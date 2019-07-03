GENERIC: Gov. Rick Snyder

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he has turned down a fellowship at Harvard University following social media backlash over his administration's role in the Flint water crisis.

He tweeted Wednesday afternoon confirming he turned down the senior research fellowship position offered to him at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.

Harvard announced last week that Snyder would begin his appointment this week. It drew criticism from critics of Snyder who cited his involvement in the 2014-15 lead contamination of Flint's drinking water while the city was under state emergency management.

Snyder said it would have been exciting but "Our current political environment and its lack of civility makes this too disruptive."

