Gov. Rick Snyder has vetoed bills that would have authorized online gambling in Michigan, including wagers placed on sports.
His decision Friday is blow to a gambling industry that hoped to make Michigan only the fifth state to allow online gambling.
The term-limited Republican wrote a letter to lawmakers saying the legislation merits more careful study, partly because "we simply don't have the data" to support the change at this time.
Snyder cites concerns about the impact on the lottery system, which helps fund schools. And he says he does not think it is appropriate to sign legislation that would have effectively resulted in more gambling, with a "reasonable chance" of the state losing revenue because internet gambling would have been taxed at a lower rate.
Snyder, who leaves office Tuesday, has also signed $1.3 billion budget legislation that shifts new tax revenue for schools to other priorities such as roads and environmental cleanup.
