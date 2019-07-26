The owner of a newly opened Mid-Michigan business has had her livelihood challenged after her shop was vandalized on Wednesday night.
“I could not believe for a second that someone would come in here and do that,” said Adriane Deiulius, shop owner.
Deiulius owns Sugar Mermaid Organics in Grand Blanc. She said her shop was vandalized on July 24.
“I had no idea of the carnage that I was going to experience when I came in here,” Deiulius said.
Deiulius sells handmade body care items like bath bombs, and products with CBD oil in them.
“Every single bath and body and CBD product I make, gone,” Deiulius said.
She said the thieves not only stole her items, but they vandalized her shop as well.
“They literally stole my air conditioner, my checkout system, my cash box with all my receipts, even personal info like my insurance papers,” Deiulius said.
She said everything they didn’t take was destroyed.
“Wood shelves just smashed into pieces on the floor, glass was everywhere. They dumped slime solution all over the floor, stomped on bath bombs,” Deiulius said.
Deiulius said the break-in is costing them thousands of dollars and she’s left wondering why her.
She said she doesn’t have any known enemies and while she considers Grand Blanc to be an inclusive community.
“It’s starting to hit me. Is it someone that just hates me? Maybe it's because I have a wife that works at the store with me,” Deiulius said.
She said her store is mere feet away from six other shops that were left untouched.
“Everyone else, their windows were open and one of the stores left their cash box sitting where you could see it from the window. My windows were shut, locked with even sticks in it. Why sis they come in here,” Deiulius said. “Why violate me in that way? I don’t understand.”
