Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort announced it is closing amid coronavirus concerns.
The casino announced it is closing at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16 to "ensure the health and safety" of guests and team members.
The closure includes Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel, and the Slot Palace and Bingo Hall.
The closure remains in place until further notice.
"During the closure, all reservations for meetings, events, overnight stays, scheduled performances, promotions and Eagle ACCESS Loyalty offers have been canceled or postponed," the casino said.
