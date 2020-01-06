To prepare for room renovations and updates, the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant is selling furniture items for $5 each in a series of sales over the next two weeks.
The sales that are open to the public will take place on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Items for sale include king-size and queen-size beds, chairs, desks, dining room tables, lamps, mirrors, microwaves, televisions and sofas.
Free items including luggage racks, trash cans and ice buckets will also be available.
The first two hours is for tribal members each day.
Soaring Eagle said you can only purchase four of each item, but you can purchase as many items total as you need for you and your family.
